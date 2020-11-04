|
BROOKS (NEE STANHOPE)
Dorothy May On Saturday 17th October 2020 suddenly and unexpectedly, Dorothy, aged 97 years, passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Dorothy was a dear sister, aunty and good friend to many.
A beautiful and very much loved mum to Pam and the late John and a fantastic mother-in-law (Dotty) to Ron. A nan, loved beyond words by her grandchildren, Jody, Nicola, Jamie, Darren and Damian and all their husbands and wives. A great grandma (nanny Dot) to Henry, William, Edward, Freddie, Oliver, Bobbi-Ella, Leo and for the last four years she became (nanny Dot Dot) as she enjoyed the arrival of Tommy, and that funny, playful side came to the fore once more, kicking balloons into the air at Tommy's 4th birthday bash in September of this year.
That smile, that could light up a room will never be forgotten and the love you left behind will surround us always. You were the blossom that danced in the spring, our oak, we all, your branches.
Good night my darling mum.
"A mother's love is something that no one can explain. It is made of deep devotion and of sacrifice and pain. It is endless and unselfish and enduring come what may, for nothing can destroy it or take that love away..."
HELEN STEINER RICE
Funeral Service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church on Thursday 12th November at 11.00am prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 11.45am. All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 4, 2020