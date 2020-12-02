|
|
|
BROOKS (nee Stanhope)
Dorothy May The family of the late Dorothy May Brooks wish to send their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours who came and joined them in church and at the cemetery for the celebration of Dorothy's life and to all whose thoughts, on-line tributes, kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and donations received were greatly appreciated at this time of sadness and devastating loss. We will never forget this. A special thanks to the A & E doctors and nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and to Elaine at Four Seasons who never fails to transform jumbled thoughts into beautiful floral tributes,
the flowers speaking
a thousand words.
Finally to Reverend Carolyn Leitch at St. Nicholas' Church for a beautiful service and for her calm and comforting words. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. To Debbie and all the staff at J.P. Dell, Funeral Directors for their gentle guidance, without which we would all be surely lost and for the loving care given to Dorothy. To Martin, thank you, you are such a 'gentleman' and helped to
put us at ease on the day
of Mum's funeral.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 2, 2020