J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
14:30
Carleton Crematorium
Dorothy Hornby Notice
Hornby Dorothy Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 21st April 2020,
aged 96 years.
Devoted wife to the late Frederick, loving mum to David, Graham
and Philip, also a cherished grandmother and
great grandmother.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th May at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 29, 2020
