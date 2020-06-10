|
ASHBURN (Nee Murphy)
Eileen Joan Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 4th June 2020,
aged 74 years.
Devoted wife to Ken,
much loved mum to Christine and Anthony, cherished grandma to James, Emma, Josephine, Lauren and Dominic and great grandma to Summer and Rosie, also a dear mum-in-law to Debbie.
Eileen will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eileen to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood Tel: (01253) 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 10, 2020