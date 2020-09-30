|
|
|
RONSON Emma Joyce
('Nurse Ronson') Peacefully at rest on
13th September, 2020 at
Leighton Hospital, Joyce
aged 96 years, the dear wife
of the late Douglas, a very special Mum to Margaret and Joan, Grandma and Great Grandma Emma.
Funeral to take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at the Parish Church of St Michael and All Angels, Middlewich.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to a permanent memorial in loving memory of Joyce.
All enquiries to Peter Forshaw Funeral Services Middlewich.
Tel:- 01606 836708
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Sept. 30, 2020