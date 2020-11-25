|
CHAPPELS FRANK Suddenly but peacefully at his home in Fleetwood on Tuesday 10th November 2020, Frank, aged 88 years.
He was a loving husband,
father, grandfather and
great grandfather who will be
very sadly missed by all who
knew him.
A private service and
cremation will be held on
Monday 30th November at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be given for Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020