|
|
|
COTTAM Frank Peacefully in Victoria Hospital Blackpool on Saturday
11th January 2020, aged 77 years, Frank, dearly loved husband of Phyllis and a dear brother, uncle and brother-in-law.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday
4th February at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Parkinson's UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020