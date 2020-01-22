Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cottam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Cottam

Notice Condolences

Frank Cottam Notice
COTTAM Frank Peacefully in Victoria Hospital Blackpool on Saturday
11th January 2020, aged 77 years, Frank, dearly loved husband of Phyllis and a dear brother, uncle and brother-in-law.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday
4th February at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Parkinson's UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -