J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Frank Cottam

COTTAM Frank The family of the late Frank would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev George Ayoma for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and The North Euston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020
