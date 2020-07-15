|
WISHART Frank On Wednesday 8th July 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of Fleetwood, Frank passed away aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Margaret, much loved dad
of Karen and Anne, father-in-law
to Paul and Mike and loving grandad to Jamie, Matthew,
Peter and Stuart.
He will be sadly missed by
his loving family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July 2020
at 2 pm.
All enquiries please to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. Tel 01253 776281
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 15, 2020