Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Rance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Rance

Notice Condolences

Freda Rance Notice
RANCE FREDA Passed away peacefully
in Milton Lodge Care Home
on Sunday 26th July 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mum to
Christine and Jacqueline,
cherished nan and great nan,
also a dear mother-in-law,
sister and auntie.
Freda will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Marys RC Church on
Thursday 6th August at
12.00pm prior to interment
at Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -