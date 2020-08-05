|
RANCE FREDA Passed away peacefully
in Milton Lodge Care Home
on Sunday 26th July 2020,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas,
loving mum to
Christine and Jacqueline,
cherished nan and great nan,
also a dear mother-in-law,
sister and auntie.
Freda will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Marys RC Church on
Thursday 6th August at
12.00pm prior to interment
at Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 5, 2020