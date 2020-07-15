|
|
|
HOWLETT GARY Passed away at home after a long hard struggle on Sunday 5th July 2020 aged 57 years.
Devoted husband to Mandy,
much loved son to Jean
and the late Ted, loving brother
to Ian and Colin and a dear brother-in-law and uncle.
Gary will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 16th July at 10.00am. Flowers and all enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 15, 2020