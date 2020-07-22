|
Howlett Gary The family of the late Gary would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence
received at this sad time.
Thank you to Fr Michael for his kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
the North Euston Hotel for
their warm hospitality,
finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 22, 2020