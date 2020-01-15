Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
George Leech Notice
LEECH George
(Podge) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 27th December 2019 at Fleetwood Hall Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.
George aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of June, devoted dad to Kay, Denise and Joanne, also adored grandad
and great grandad.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Dementia UK c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 15, 2020
