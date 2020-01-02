|
|
|
SMITH (Gillian)
Nee Blakey On Monday 23rd December 2019, peacefully and surrounded by
her loving family whilst in
Trinity Hospice Gill passed away aged 52 years.
Beloved daughter of Eric and the late Sandra, much loved mum to Hannah and Lewis, loving sister to Janine, dear sister in law to Graham and loving auntie "Didi" to Sammy and Alfie.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Church Fleetwood on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10 am prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 2, 2020