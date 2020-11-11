|
BRIGGS Gordon Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Bispham Gardens Nursing Home on Thursday 29th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband of 61 years to the late Pat, the most amazing Dad to Julie and Wendy, a devoted Grampy to Charlotte, Hannah, Harry and Madeleine, a special Father-in-law to Mark and Tom, a cherished Great Grampy to Sophia, also a dear Brother,
Uncle and friend to many.
Gordon was well known and respected for his commitment to both the Fleetwood Darts League and Cleveleys Working Mens Club.
He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by those who were lucky enough to know him. Funeral Service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
18th November at 12.30pm.
Due to the current restrictions, the service will be by invitation only, however, if anyone would like the pay their respects they are welcome at Carleton.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gordon to Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J. P. Dell Funeral Directors, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 11, 2020