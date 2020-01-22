Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Taberner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Taberner

Notice Condolences

Harry Taberner Notice
TABERNER Harry Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
Monday 6th January 2020,
aged 71 years.
A dear husband, dad,
grandad, brother, brother-in-law uncle and son-in-law.
Harry will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -