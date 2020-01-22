|
TABERNER Harry Passed away peacefully in
Wigan Infirmary on
Monday 6th January 2020,
aged 71 years.
A dear husband, dad,
grandad, brother, brother-in-law uncle and son-in-law.
Harry will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020