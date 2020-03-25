Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Hazal Marriott Notice
MARRIOTT HAZAL Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 10th March 2020,
aged 90 years.

Beloved wife to the late Roy,
much loved mother to Nicholas,
a dear sister to Michael and the late Barbara and Bernard and a loving mother-in-law to Kathy. Hazal will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Masonic Charities via Pharos Lodge c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 25, 2020
