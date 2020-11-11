|
|
|
ATKINSON Ian On Monday 2nd November 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital and of
Fleetwood Ian passed away,
aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Liz, much loved dad to Cheryl, Michael and Andrew, dear father
in law to Paul, Diana and Paula, loving grandad to Stephanie, James, Jack, Michael, Rachael,
Amanda, Ben, Sarah and Lucy and a proud great grandad to Bailey,Willow and Larna.
He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Trinity Baptist Church on
Friday 20th November 2020
at 11.30 am followed by a burial service at Fleetwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired, are to RNLI Fleetwood Branch at
memorygiving.com/ianthurstonatkinson
c/o The funeral Directors all enquiries please to J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors 1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 11, 2020