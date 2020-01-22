|
|
|
Church Irene Jessie Suddenly but peacefully,
Irene passed away at
Thornton House Care Home,
Thornton Cleveleys, on
Sunday 5th January 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved lifelong companion
of the late Betty Geddes,
dearly loved aunt, great aunt
and a dear friend to many.
Funeral Service will take place at Fleetwood Methodist Church
on Friday 24th January at
1.00pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
All friends respectfully invited.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020