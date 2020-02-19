|
|
|
ROBINSON (Isabel) On Wednesday 12th February 2020, peacefully whilst in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Isabel
passed away, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Marshall, much loved mum of Andrew and Susan, dear mother in law
of Alison and Barry and a proud and loving nana to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 2.45 pm. The family have requested that in memory of Isabel bright clothing is to be worn.
Donations, if desired, are for Muscular Dystrophy UK
following the link
www.memorygiving.com/
isabelrobinson
c/o the funeral directors
J.T.Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 19, 2020