THOMAS Ivor Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 25th December 2019 aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of the
late Margaret, devoted dad to
Colin and Kevin, a dear
father-in-law to Nicola and a cherished grandad to Mathew.
Ivor will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Emmanuel at the Mount Church on Tuesday 21st January at 1.00pm followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Parkinson's UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 15, 2020