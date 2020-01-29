|
|
|
THOMAS Ivor The family of the late Ivor would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Pastor Clair Chantrell for her kind words and comforting service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and North Shore Golf Club for their warm hospitality, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for
their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020