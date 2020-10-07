Home

Ivy Burr

Ivy Burr Notice
BURR Ivy We are desperately sad to announce the death of our lovely mum Mrs Ivy Burr. She passed away suddenly on Saturday
3rd October 2020 after a major
stroke at the age of 89 years.
People might remember her
from her long association with
the Sea Cadets, along with our
dad Bryn who died in 1999.
She was also a member of the Cancer Research Fundraising Committee since 1960.
Other people might remember
her from her working life at
Foggs, Timpsons, Tippins and
latterly at the Market.
Mum's family is spread far and wide with daughters Kathryn and Janet, grandchildren Andrew and Elizabeth and great grandchildren Isla and Poppy together with the highly significant family members locally - her sister Alma, niece Jayne and her family, also her niece Margaret.
Current restrictions unfortunately mean that attendance at the funeral will be invitation only. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 19th October at Carleton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood Cancer Research
or Stroke Association c/o
the funeral directors.
All enquiries please to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 7, 2020
