BEDSON James Sheila, Carol, Susan and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support following the sad loss of their dad, Jimmy. They would also like to thank everybody for their generous donations received for the
Trinity Hospice. Many thanks to Rev Carolyn Leitch for her comforting and kind words and to all who were able to attend the service. Thank you to the House of Flowers and Thornton Lodge for their professional services.
A big thank you to Bispham Gardens Care Home for the care and dedication given to their dad. Finally to Angela Byrne and staff at J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 2, 2020