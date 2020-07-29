|
HOGG James
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 17th July 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Much loved Husband of Barbara, devoted Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandfather.
Jim will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at United Reformed Church, Fleetwood on 30th July 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment
at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Hogg Motorsport Association-Rob Vine Fund c/o the Funeral Director.
J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood, FY77AW. 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 29, 2020