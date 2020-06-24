|
Roskell James Henry Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th of June with
his family by his side.
A much loved father to
Gary and Tracy,
five grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
Loving brother to Tom and sisters Charlotte and Margaret.
Now to be reunited with wife Jean. He will be deeply missed.
A private service to take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 10am.
Further enquiries to be made to
Coop Funeralcare
Kelso Avenue, Cleveleys,
Tel 01253 864899
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 24, 2020