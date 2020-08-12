|
|
|
Wright James William
(Jim) Passed away
suddenly but peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Monday 3rd August 2020,
aged 71 years.
A very much loved husband to Marie, devoted dad to Jim and Carolanne, loving step dad to Sonia and Robert, cherished grandad and great grandad, also
a dear brother and uncle.
Jim will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on
Wednesday 19th August at 12.15pm followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jim to Fleetwood Coastguard or Fleetwood District Nurses (Cheques made payable to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund)
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 12, 2020