WRIGHT James (Jim) The family of the late Jim wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence, flowers
and donations received for
Fleetwood Coastguards & Fleetwood District Nurses.
A special thanks to Rev. Carolyn
A. Leitch for the lovely service, Fleetwood District Nurses & Podiatrists for all the care given
to Jim. A sincere thank you to
Paul Whelan, the coastguards,
RN.L.I, for all their support and guard of honour. House of flowers for the beautiful floral tributes, finally to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 26, 2020