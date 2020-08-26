Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Wright

Notice

James Wright Notice
WRIGHT James (Jim) The family of the late Jim wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence, flowers
and donations received for
Fleetwood Coastguards & Fleetwood District Nurses.
A special thanks to Rev. Carolyn
A. Leitch for the lovely service, Fleetwood District Nurses & Podiatrists for all the care given
to Jim. A sincere thank you to
Paul Whelan, the coastguards,
RN.L.I, for all their support and guard of honour. House of flowers for the beautiful floral tributes, finally to J.P. Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -