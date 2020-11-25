|
|
|
RIMMER (Née Hadgraft)
Jane Passed away peacefully in Bispham Gardens Nursing Home on Wednesday 18th November 2020, aged 93 years.
Devoted wife to the late Robert (Bob). Much loved mum to Stephen and Kath, Christine and Dave, cherished nan to Joanne, John and Rachael, devoted great nan to Georgie, Ellie, Charlie, Gracie and Daisie and a loving great great nanna to Luna-Rae, Jett and Rio, also a dear sister and auntie. Jane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton
Crematorium on Thursday
3rd December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Jane to Hint of Pink (Cheques made payable
to Blueskies Hospital Fund)
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road,
Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 25, 2020