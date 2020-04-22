|
|
|
HORNBY JOAN Passed away peacefully
in Thornton House Care Home
on Sunday 12th April 2020
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife to the late Keith,
much loved mum to Debbie,
Stuart, Stephanie and Stephen, cherished nan to Charlotte, Matthew, Daniel, Jack, Molly
and Jacob, great nan to Elsie-May
also a dear mother-in-law.
Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium
on Monday 27th April at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Thornton House Care Home.
All enquires to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 22, 2020