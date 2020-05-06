|
|
|
HORNBY Joan The family of the late Joan,
would like to thank all relatives
and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received
at this sad time.
A special thank you to
Thornton House Care Home
for all the care given to Joan,
David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service and
Four Seasons florist for the beautiful floral tributes, finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on May 6, 2020