WILSON Joanne Passed away after a long illness on Tuesday 9th June 2020 in
Trinity Hospice, aged 49 years.
Devoted partner to James,
much loved daughter to Peta and the late Dennis, loving sister to Steven, Nicola and Michelle and a dear auntie, niece, cousin and friend to many.
Joanne will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday
24th June at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joanne to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 17, 2020