WILSON Joanne Peta, James, Steven & Nicola would like to THANK ALL
Joanne's family & dear friends
for all the beautiful cards, letters and flowers, to Dr Hibbs for all the care given to Joanne during her illness and to Julie Summers (Macmillan Nurse) for the help at the hospice. To Rev'd Carolyn Leitch, Vicar from St Nicholas Church for a lovely service, to
The Old Boys Band for their amazing Tribute and to JP Dell
for taking care of Joanne
and for the funeral.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on July 1, 2020
