HOLDEN John It is with great sadness and regret that we have to announce the passing of John, aged 78
after a brave battle with
Parkinson's disease on
Wednesday 18th December 2019 in the Conifers Nursing Home.
Devoted husband and best friend to Wendy, much loved dad to Andrew, Sarah and Michael and father-in-law to Bev, Dave and Debbie, loved and respected grandad to Gemma, Connor, Kyle, Harrison, Joseph, Lily, Trinity and Logan and a cherished
great grandad to Amelie.
John will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 7th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Parkinson's UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 2, 2020