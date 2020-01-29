|
|
|
Titterington John Passed away peacefully
after a long illness surrounded
by his loving family in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 19th January 2020
aged 78 years.
Loving dad to Julie, John, Billy, Steven and David, also much adored grandad and brother.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Nicholas Parish Church on Friday 31st January at 12.15pm prior to interment at
Fleetwood Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 29, 2020