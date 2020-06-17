Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
John Whittle

Notice

John Whittle Notice
WHITTLE JOHN Linda, Tracy and Lauren
would like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their
kind expressions of sympathy
and cards of condolence
received at this sad time.
Thank you to Trinity Hospice
for all the care given to
John, Andrew Belshaw for
his kind words and
comforting service and
Four Seasons Florist for
the beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to JP Dell funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on June 17, 2020
Read More
