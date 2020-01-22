|
|
|
TESTER (Nee Bywater)
Josephine Passed away peacefully in the
Yachtsman Care Home on Monday
13th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold,
loving mum to Joanne, Vincent,
Paula and Christopher, a cherished
grandma and great grandma,
also a dear mother-in-law, sister,
auntie and a good friend to many.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Marys RC Church on
Wednesday 5th February at
11.00am followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired
to Fleetwood Cancer Research
or Dementia UK c/o the
funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral
Directors, 168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood. Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 22, 2020