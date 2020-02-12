|
TESTER JOSEPHINE The family of the late
Josephine would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to everyone at
The Yachtsman Care Home and the Staff at Broadway Medical Centre for all the care given to Josephine, Fr Michael for his kind words and comforting service and the New Boston Hotel for their warm hospitality, finally to
J P Dell Funeral directors for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Feb. 12, 2020