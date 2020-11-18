|
DOUGLAS Kathleen On Saturday 31st October 2020, peacefully whilst in
The Corn Mill Care Home,
Kathleen of Fleetwood,
passed away aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Vic, much loved mum of Maureen, George, John, Barbara and the late Jeffrey, a dear mother in law and a loving nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service took place at Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 17th November.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Debbie, Jeff and all the carers for all the support and care for Kathleen over the past year.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Nov. 18, 2020