McGINLEY
(Kathleen) On Sunday 4th October 2020, peacefully and fortified by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church, Kathleen
passed away aged 82 years.
Much loved sister of Doreen, Margaret and the late Pat,
a loving aunt and friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Mass will take place at St Mary's Church, Fleetwood 10am on Friday 16th October 2020 followed by a cremation service at Carleton Crematorium at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, are to St Mary's Church or Alzheimer's Society c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View,
Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 7, 2020