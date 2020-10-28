Home

Notice

Kathleen McGinley Notice
McGINLEY
Kathleen Doreen and Margaret, sisters of the late Kathleen, wish to thank all relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy,
for mass cards, cards, flowers and donations. St Wultan's eucharistic ministers for their visits to Kathleen.
We would also like to thank Fleetwood Hall Care Home for their care of Kathleen. To Father Michael for his kind words and comforting service and Angela Byrne and staff at J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors for
their dignified help.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020
