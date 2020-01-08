Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Notice

Kathleen Power Notice
POWER (Kathleen) The family of the late Kath wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, beautiful floral tributes and donations received during their sad loss.
A special thanks to all the staff at Milton Lodge Care Home, the love and care given to Kath was exceptional, to Fr Murphy for
his comforting service, to the
New Boston Hotel for their lovely catering and finally to Angela Byrne and staff at J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 8, 2020
