|
|
|
BOND Keith Passed away suddenly at home
on Tuesday 6th October 2020,
aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Joan,
loving dad to Michael and Kay, cherished grandad to Emily,
a dear father-in-law to Lorraine and John, also a dear brother to Mavis, Enid, David and the late Ian.
Keith will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium
on Tuesday 20th October
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith to Fleetwood RNLI c/o the
funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J.P. Dell Funeral Directors, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 14, 2020