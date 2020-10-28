|
|
|
BOND KEITH The family of the late Keith would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to David Thomas for his kind words and comforting service and Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tribute, the family would also like to thank the Paramedics who attended to Keith on 6th October and the care and support provided to the family following his passing. Finally to
J P Dell Funeral Directors for the caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Oct. 28, 2020