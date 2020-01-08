|
VALE Laura Laura passed away peacefully at home on Friday 20th December 2019 surrounded by
her loving family.
Laura aged 92 years much loved Mum to Andrew and Stephen, devoted Nan and Great Nan.
Laura will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 9th January at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to
Downs Syndrome Society and all enquiries please to
J P Dell Funeral Directors
168 Poulton Road Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Jan. 8, 2020