|
|
|
PATTERSON (Leo) On Saturday 29th February 2020, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family whilst in the care
of The Kingfisher Care Home,
Leo passed away aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Sylvia, much loved dad to Sandra, Susan and Jackie, dear
father in law to Kevin and Pete, a loving grandad and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday 14th March 2020
at 10.45am.
The family have asked that bright clothing be worn in Leo's memory.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if so desired, are to Fisherman's Mission c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 4, 2020