MOYES (nee Dutton)
Lesley Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 14th November 2020 aged 65 years. Much loved wife of Alan, devoted mum to Sarah, cherished nana to Lucas, dear sister to Jacqueline and a beloved aunty. Lesley will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church on Tuesday 8th December at 9.45am followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Lesley to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J. P. Dell Funeral Directors, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Dec. 2, 2020