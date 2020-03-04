|
|
|
ROMANOWSKA Lidia Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 57 years.
Lidia is loved by all.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 2.00pm, please wear something
bright and informal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice or
Fylde Coast Woman's Aid
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 4, 2020