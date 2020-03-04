Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lidia Romanowska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lidia Romanowska

Notice Condolences

Lidia Romanowska Notice
ROMANOWSKA Lidia Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 57 years.
Lidia is loved by all.
Funeral Service and
cremation will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 16th March at 2.00pm, please wear something
bright and informal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Trinity Hospice or
Fylde Coast Woman's Aid
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -