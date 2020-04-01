|
|
|
WRINGE Lilian The family of the late
Lilian May Wringe
would like to offer their sincere thanks to all those who attended Lilian's funeral on
Thursday 19th March at
Fleetwood Methodist Church.
Special thanks to
The Farthings Nursing Home
for their constant high standard of care, Rev. Ruth Simpson for her words of comfort,
The New Boston Hotel for having provided the refreshments and to the Co-op Funeralcare for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Fleetwood Weekly News on Apr. 1, 2020